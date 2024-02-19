How long does back pain last? And how can learning about pain increase the chance of recovery?
By Sarah Wallwork, Post-doctoral Researcher, University of South Australia
Lorimer Moseley, Professor of Clinical Neurosciences and Foundation Chair in Physiotherapy, University of South Australia
Your chance of recovery depends on how long you’ve had back pain, and whether you get effective treatment and education about your condition.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 19, 2024