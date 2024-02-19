Tolerance.ca
The brightest object in the universe is a black hole that eats a star a day

By Christian Wolf, Associate Professor, Astronomy & Astrophysics, Australian National University
Scientists have no reported evidence of the true conditions in Hell, perhaps because no one has ever returned to tell the tale. Hell has been imagined as a supremely uncomfortable place, hot and hostile to bodily forms of human life.

Thanks to a huge astronomical survey of the entire sky, we have now found what may be the most hellish place in the universe.

In a new paper in Nature Astronomy, we describe a black hole surrounded by the largest and brightest disc of captive matter ever discovered.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
