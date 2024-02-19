Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Potassium in our soil is running low, threatening global food security – new study proposes a way out

By Will Brownlie, Senior Science Project Manager, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology
Mark Maslin, Professor of Natural Sciences, UCL
Peter Alexander, Senior Lecturer in Global Food Security, The University of Edinburgh
Soils around the world are running low on potassium, a key nutrient needed for plants to grow. This ultimately means we may not be able to grow enough food for everyone.

But it’s not too late: we have just published research identifying six things we must do to safeguard potassium supplies and food production.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Understanding Tobago’s disastrous oil spill
~ Rights experts call for probe into alleged violations against Palestinian women and girls
~ From bridge to chess, why men outperform women at ‘mindsports’ – and what to do about it
~ How modern vendettas compare with blood vengeance in the age of King David
~ Romans kept black henbane seeds in hollowed-out bone, a new study has found. Here’s what they might have been used for
~ Spitting Image at 40: the story of the show is surprisingly influenced by Thatcher
~ Gen Z boys’ attitudes to feminism are more nuanced than negative
~ Russia’s space weapon: anti-satellite systems are indiscriminate, posing a risk to everyone’s spacecraft
~ EU/Global: European Commission’s TikTok probe aims to help protect young users
~ We all want an Afghanistan at peace, UN chief says in Doha
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter