Human Rights Observatory

Gen Z boys’ attitudes to feminism are more nuanced than negative

By Emily Setty, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Surrey
Jonny Hunt, Senior Lecturer in Applied Social Science, University of Bedfordshire
Young men are more likely than older men to think that feminism has done more harm than good, according to a new survey, suggesting a backward step in attitudes to gender equality. Young women aged 16-29 are also slightly more likely than women aged 30-59 to say that feminism has done more harm than good.

The survey, conducted by King’s College London and Ipsos, also found…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
