Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s space weapon: anti-satellite systems are indiscriminate, posing a risk to everyone’s spacecraft

By Matthew Powell, Teaching Fellow in Strategic and Air Power Studies, University of Portsmouth
Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
In a week where national security has taken centre stage in Washington, the White House confirmed on Thursday that it had evidence that Russia was developing a space-based nuclear anti satellite weapon.

John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson, informed reporters that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
