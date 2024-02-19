Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK bill to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda ‘undercuts human rights’: UN rights chief

The United Kingdom’s legislative moves to facilitate the prompt removal of asylum-seekers to Rwanda run contrary to the basic principles of the rule of law and risk delivering a “serious blow” to human rights, the UN rights chief warned on Monday.


© United Nations -
