Human Rights Observatory

Five reasons why Trump’s Republican opponents were never going to beat him

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Donald Trump’s inexorable march to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has sparked plenty of second-guessing. What could his opponents, including former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, have done differently to topple him?

The impulse to answer that question is understandable. The twice-impeached Trump started the primary season with less than 50% support from the Republican electorate. The logic was if just one alternative could…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
