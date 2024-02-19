Tolerance.ca
What are Sabaki languages? How people formed ethnic groups along the coast of east Africa

By Daren Ray, Assistant Professor of History, Brigham Young University
A new book called Ethnicity, Identity and Conceptualizing Community in Indian Ocean East Africa tracks the history of the coastal communities of east Africa and how the Sabaki family of Bantu languages was formed, shaped in part by the sea and the arrival of visitors from other shores and within the continent. We asked historian Daren Ray to tell us more about his book for International…The Conversation


