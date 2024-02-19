‘Benevolent sexism’ in startups widens the gender gap by advantaging men over women
By Nhu Nguyen, PhD Ccandidate in Management, McGill University
Frederic Godart, Associate Professor, Organizational Behavior, INSEAD
Ivona Hideg, Associate Professor and Ann Brown Chair in Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Yuval Engel, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Amsterdam
For Canada’s new Women Entrepreneurship Strategy to be effective, we must gain a deeper understanding of sexism in startup spaces.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 19, 2024