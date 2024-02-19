Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Authorities brutally suppress mourners of Aleksei Navalny

By Amnesty International
The Russian authorities have begun a widespread campaign of persecution against those paying respects to the late prisoner of conscience Aleksei Navalny, Amnesty International said today, as peaceful mourners across the country are arbitrarily arrested, beaten, put on trial and jailed. At least 387 people have been arrested in 39 cities across Russia over their […] The post Russia: Authorities brutally suppress mourners of Aleksei Navalny appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We all want an Afghanistan at peace, UN chief says in Doha
~ UK bill to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda ‘undercuts human rights’: UN rights chief
~ What bodily secretions like blood, wax and tears can tell us about our health
~ Five reasons why Trump’s Republican opponents were never going to beat him
~ Zombie deer disease is spreading and scientists are concerned that it could jump to humans
~ Sudan Armed Forces are on a path to self-destruction – risking state collapse
~ What are Sabaki languages? How people formed ethnic groups along the coast of east Africa
~ Nervous Conditions: on translating one of Zimbabwe’s most famous novels into Shona
~ FAFSA website meltdown: How to avoid additional frustration with financial aid applications
~ Why does a leap year have 366 days?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter