Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC protests: expert explains why Congolese anger against the west is justified – and useful to the government

By Kristof Titeca, Professor in International Development, University of Antwerp
Since early February, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, has been rocked by protests directed against western embassies. Protests took place in front of the British and French embassies, and in front of United Nations buildings. Throughout the city, American and Belgian flags were burned.

The protesters are denouncing what they believed to be western complicity in the war in the east of the DRC. These protests were triggered by the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
