Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Authorities must stop using state of emergency law to silence peaceful dissent

By Amnesty International
Ethiopian authorities have used the state of emergency to silence peaceful dissent by arbitrarily detaining prominent politicians critical of the government and journalists, Amnesty International said today. On 2 February 2024, Ethiopia’s House of People’s Representatives endorsed an extension of the state of emergency, which came into force in August 2023 amid escalating violence in […] The post Ethiopia: Authorities must stop using state of emergency law to silence peaceful dissent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


