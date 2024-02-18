Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Run out of butter or eggs? Here’s the science behind substitute ingredients

By Paulomi (Polly) Burey, Associate Professor (Food Science), University of Southern Queensland
It’s an all too common situation – you’re busy cooking or baking to a recipe when you open the cupboard and suddenly realise you are missing an ingredient.

Unless you can immediately run to the shops, this can leave you scrambling for a substitute that can perform a similar function. Thankfully, such substitutes can be more successful than you’d expect.

There are a few reasons why certain ingredient substitutions work so well. This is usually to do with the chemistry and the physical features having enough similarity to the original ingredient to still do the job appropriately.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The video art of Arthur Jafa: a counterpunch to anyone who wants to put people of colour in their place
~ Asbestos in mulch? Here’s the risk if you’ve been exposed
~ NZ is bound by international mental health agreements – statistics for Māori show we’re failing to uphold them
~ Taking expensive medicines or ones unavailable in Australia? Importing may be the answer
~ ‘Green’ or ‘blue’ hydrogen – what difference does it make? Not much for most Australians
~ From Harry Potter to Taylor Swift: how millennial women grew up with fandoms, and became a force
~ Out of the rabbit hole: new research shows people can change their minds about conspiracy theories
~ Labor’s Stage 3 changes aren’t genuine tax reform – here’s what would be
~ History’s crisis detectives: how we’re using maths and data to reveal why societies collapse – and clues about the future
~ Urgent statement from Chief Executives of humanitarian agencies and human rights organizations on Rafah, Gaza
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter