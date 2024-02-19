Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Surge in abuse of anti-terrorism laws to suppress dissent

By Amnesty International
A disturbing escalation in the abuse of vague anti-terrorism and anti-extremism legislation in Russia has intensified since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Amnesty International said today. The briefing “Terrorising the dissent” documents how Russia’s authorities have increasingly targeted dissenters and peaceful protesters under the guise of “national security.” “What […] The post Russia: Surge in abuse of anti-terrorism laws to suppress dissent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan's measure to silence critics: The case of Gubad Ibadoglu
~ What’s behind the collapse in the price of nickel and how can the industry survive?
~ Israel must end its occupation of Palestine to stop fuelling apartheid and systematic human rights violations
~ Scientists shocked to discover new species of green anaconda, the world’s biggest snake
~ ‘The future has a way of finding you’: Georgia Blain’s haunting final stories reveal the fragile moments that shape us
~ Run out of butter or eggs? Here’s the science behind substitute ingredients
~ The video art of Arthur Jafa: a counterpunch to anyone who wants to put people of colour in their place
~ Asbestos in mulch? Here’s the risk if you’ve been exposed
~ NZ is bound by international mental health agreements – statistics for Māori show we’re failing to uphold them
~ Taking expensive medicines or ones unavailable in Australia? Importing may be the answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter