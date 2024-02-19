Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel must end its occupation of Palestine to stop fuelling apartheid and systematic human rights violations

By Amnesty International
Israel must end its brutal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which it has maintained since 1967, said Amnesty International, as public hearings begin at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to examine the legal consequences of Israel’s prolonged occupation.  The public hearings are taking place in the Hague from 19 to 26 February […] The post Israel must end its occupation of Palestine to stop fuelling apartheid and systematic human rights violations   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan's measure to silence critics: The case of Gubad Ibadoglu
~ What’s behind the collapse in the price of nickel and how can the industry survive?
~ Russia: Surge in abuse of anti-terrorism laws to suppress dissent
~ Scientists shocked to discover new species of green anaconda, the world’s biggest snake
~ ‘The future has a way of finding you’: Georgia Blain’s haunting final stories reveal the fragile moments that shape us
~ Run out of butter or eggs? Here’s the science behind substitute ingredients
~ The video art of Arthur Jafa: a counterpunch to anyone who wants to put people of colour in their place
~ Asbestos in mulch? Here’s the risk if you’ve been exposed
~ NZ is bound by international mental health agreements – statistics for Māori show we’re failing to uphold them
~ Taking expensive medicines or ones unavailable in Australia? Importing may be the answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter