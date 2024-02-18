Tolerance.ca
‘Green’ or ‘blue’ hydrogen – what difference does it make? Not much for most Australians

By Mitchell Scovell, Research Scientist, CSIRO
Andrea Walton, Social Scientist, CSIRO
There are two approaches to producing low-emission hydrogen, and public acceptance (or rejection) of each method will be important for hydrogen and its place in the energy transition.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
