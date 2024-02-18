Tolerance.ca
From Harry Potter to Taylor Swift: how millennial women grew up with fandoms, and became a force

By Emily Baulch, PhD Candidate in Publishing Studies, The University of Queensland
Fans who were girls in the era of Harry Potter, The Hunger Games and Twilight are now the women who have powered the success of Barbie and the Eras Tour.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
