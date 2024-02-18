Labor’s Stage 3 changes aren’t genuine tax reform – here’s what would be
By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Budgets and Government, Grattan Institute
Another year, another round of tax cuts. Australian governments have made an art of announcing new income tax cuts as elections draw near. But while such cuts are always popular with the public, they should not be confused with tax reform.
Labor’s redesign of the Coalition’s Stage 3 offers larger tax cuts for low and middle earners, and smaller (but still substantial) cuts for higher earners.
The real loser will be the budget.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 18, 2024