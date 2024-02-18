Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

History’s crisis detectives: how we’re using maths and data to reveal why societies collapse – and clues about the future

By Daniel Hoyer, Senior Researcher, Historian and Complexity Scientist, University of Toronto
Historian and complexity scientist, Dan Hoyer, examines why past societies collapsed when faced with crisis, while others founds ways to survive and flourish.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taking expensive medicines or ones unavailable in Australia? Importing may be the answer
~ ‘Green’ or ‘blue’ hydrogen – what difference does it make? Not much for most Australians
~ From Harry Potter to Taylor Swift: how millennial women grew up with fandoms, and became a force
~ Out of the rabbit hole: new research shows people can change their minds about conspiracy theories
~ Labor’s Stage 3 changes aren’t genuine tax reform – here’s what would be
~ Urgent statement from Chief Executives of humanitarian agencies and human rights organizations on Rafah, Gaza
~ Flying fish and bearded fig trees are on the decline in Barbados
~ Now it’s Nationals deputy leader Perin Davey who’s had a glass too many
~ Donald Trump faces half a billion dollars of debt and several court cases. But that may not stop him from becoming president again
~ Boat arrivals sent to Nauru, and Sovereign Borders commander warns against politicising the issue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter