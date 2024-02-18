Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urgent statement from Chief Executives of humanitarian agencies and human rights organizations on Rafah, Gaza

By Amnesty International
We are appalled by the harrowing developments in Rafah, Gaza’s most populated area where 1.5 million people are sheltering as their last resort – over half a million of them children. If Israel launches its proposed ground offensive, thousands more civilians will be killed and the current trickle of humanitarian aid risks coming to a […] The post Urgent statement from Chief Executives of humanitarian agencies and human rights organizations on Rafah, Gaza appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
