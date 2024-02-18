Tolerance.ca
Donald Trump faces half a billion dollars of debt and several court cases. But that may not stop him from becoming president again

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
It’s difficult to know to what extent the massive repayment a New York judge has handed down to Donald Trump might affect his campaign. But his die-hard supporters are likely to be unfazed.The Conversation


