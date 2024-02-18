HIV among older South Africans in rural areas: big study shows there’s a problem that’s being neglected
By Jen Manne-Goehler, Physician-scientist, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Francesc Xavier Gomez-Olive Casas, Research Manager at MRC/Wits Agincourt Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
Julia Rohr, Research Scientist, Harvard University
Kathleen Kahn, Professor: Health and Population Division, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
Nomsa Mahlalela, Researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Till Bärnighausen, Professor, University of Heidelberg
South Africa continues to have a high prevalence of HIV among all age groups. About 8.2 million people or 13.7% of the population live with HIV, one of the highest rates in the world.
The country also has one of the world’s most impressive antiretroviral therapy programmes. Over 5 million people living with HIV are currently on chronic treatment. Widespread access…
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 18, 2024