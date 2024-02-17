Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Dirty Vote’ documentary on alleged election fraud goes viral in Indonesia

By Juke Carolina
The documentary suggested Indonesia's current president, Joko Widodo (nicknamed "Jokowi") used his position to support the candidacy of his defense minister, Prabowo Subianto, who has sparked countless human rights concerns.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Landmark Digital Services Act must be robustly enforced to protect human rights
~ Navalny dies in prison − but his blueprint for anti-Putin activism will live on
~ UN rights office regrets Venezuela’s decision to suspend operations
~ Chronic wasting disease has been detected in British Columbia deer, and we need to act now
~ VENEZUELA: THE GOVERNMENT’S ESCALATING REPRESSION AND ATTEMPTS AT EVADING SCRUTINY FACE RESOUNDING CONDEMNATION FROM INTERNATIONAL CIVIL SOCIETY
~ ‘I don’t feel safe': Reactions to Germany’s suppression of pro-Palestine solidarity
~ Traditional ‘Quilombola’ communities in Brazil face threats while they await titles to their lands
~ Alexei Navalny: reported death of Putin’s most prominent opponent spells the end of politics in Russia
~ “That’s a good girl”: how women are infantilised during obstetric care and labour
~ Navalny dies in prison, authorities say − but his blueprint for anti-Putin activism will live on
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter