Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Landmark Digital Services Act must be robustly enforced to protect human rights

By Amnesty International
In response to the Digital Services Act (DSA) that comes into full force across the European Union (EU) today and places obligations on online platforms and search engines to ensure respect for human rights, Alia Al Ghussain, Researcher and Advisor on Technology and Human Rights at Amnesty Tech, said: “It’s a historic day for tech […] The post EU: Landmark Digital Services Act must be robustly enforced to protect human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights office regrets Venezuela’s decision to suspend operations
~ Chronic wasting disease has been detected in British Columbia deer, and we need to act now
~ VENEZUELA: THE GOVERNMENT’S ESCALATING REPRESSION AND ATTEMPTS AT EVADING SCRUTINY FACE RESOUNDING CONDEMNATION FROM INTERNATIONAL CIVIL SOCIETY
~ ‘I don’t feel safe': Reactions to Germany’s suppression of pro-Palestine solidarity
~ Traditional ‘Quilombola’ communities in Brazil face threats while they await titles to their lands
~ Alexei Navalny: reported death of Putin’s most prominent opponent spells the end of politics in Russia
~ “That’s a good girl”: how women are infantilised during obstetric care and labour
~ Navalny dies in prison, authorities say − but his blueprint for anti-Putin activism will live on
~ Russia: Navalny Dies in Prison
~ Russia: UN human rights office ‘appalled’ at death of Navalny in prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter