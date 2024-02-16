Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chronic wasting disease has been detected in British Columbia deer, and we need to act now

By Kaylee Byers, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University; Senior Scientist, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society; Regional Deputy Director, BC Node of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, Simon Fraser University
Sarah Robinson, Postdoctoral Fellow, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
B.C. has operated a surveillance program for over 20 years to detect chronic wasting disease, a fatal condition with no cure or vaccine. The disease has now been detected in deer in the province.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
