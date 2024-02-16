Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Navalny Dies in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia take part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia on March 29, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin (Berlin, February 16, 2024) – The Kremlin bears responsibility for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death in prison, Human Rights Watch said today. Russia’s state prison service said in a public statement on February 16, 2024 that Navalny had lost consciousness and could not be resuscitated. “For more than a decade the Kremlin persecuted, imprisoned, and tormented…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
