Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teacher apprenticeships may encourage more people into the profession – but greater change is needed to get them to stay

By Stephen Corbett, Professor in Professional Development and Learning, University of Portsmouth
The latest figures show yet another failure to meet teacher recruitment targets in England. In eight of the past nine years there have been too few people entering the teaching profession in the UK. In 2023-24, only half of the targeted secondary trainee teacher places have been filled.

Current indications show that the government needs over 13,000 more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
