Human Rights Observatory

State-owned energy companies are among the world’s most polluting – putting a price on carbon could help

By Anna Grosman, Reader in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Loughborough University
Aldo Musacchio, Professor of Management and Economics, Brandeis University
Gerhard Schnyder, Professor of International Management & Political Economy, Loughborough University
Existing measures to cajole companies to decarbonise, with subsidies for renewable energy and carbon taxes, have failed to prevent global emissions rising. Does state ownership, particularly in the energy sector, make this process easier?

State-owned energy firms that search for, produce and refine fossil fuels are among the most polluting organisations in the world. But because governments have a big say in how they operate, it might be considered easier for their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
