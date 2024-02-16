Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harry Potter online fanfiction lovers might not be too happy to see Manacled become a book

By Leora Hadas, Assistant Professor, Film and Television Studies, University of Nottingham
The book will change the story and what was once given to a community of readers for free will cease to exist online.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: UN human rights office ‘appalled’ at death of Navalny in prison
~ Sri Lanka: why the country’s wait for elections must end
~ Modern palaeontology keeps unmasking fossil forgeries – and a new study has uncovered the latest fake
~ AI has a large and growing carbon footprint, but there are potential solutions on the horizon
~ Teacher apprenticeships may encourage more people into the profession – but greater change is needed to get them to stay
~ COVID: there’s a strong current of pandemic revisionism in the mainstream media, and it’s dangerous
~ State-owned energy companies are among the world’s most polluting – putting a price on carbon could help
~ A brief history of the diss track – from the Roxanne Wars to Megan Thee Stallion
~ Russia: Prisoner of conscience Aleksei Navalny, Kremlin’s most vocal opponent, dies in custody
~ Wellingborough and Kingswood byelections: it’s never been this bad for the Conservatives, and it could still get worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter