Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of the diss track – from the Roxanne Wars to Megan Thee Stallion

By Adam de Paor-Evans, Research Lead at Rhythm Obscura / Lecturer in the School of Art, Design and Architecture, University of Plymouth
Released last month, Houston-born rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song Hiss is a textbook diss record. Fans and critics have suggested the track takes aim at multiple artists including Tory Lanez, Nicki Minaj and Drake. Minaj responded with her own track, Big…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: UN human rights office ‘appalled’ at death of Navalny in prison
~ Sri Lanka: why the country’s wait for elections must end
~ Modern palaeontology keeps unmasking fossil forgeries – and a new study has uncovered the latest fake
~ AI has a large and growing carbon footprint, but there are potential solutions on the horizon
~ Teacher apprenticeships may encourage more people into the profession – but greater change is needed to get them to stay
~ COVID: there’s a strong current of pandemic revisionism in the mainstream media, and it’s dangerous
~ State-owned energy companies are among the world’s most polluting – putting a price on carbon could help
~ Harry Potter online fanfiction lovers might not be too happy to see Manacled become a book
~ Russia: Prisoner of conscience Aleksei Navalny, Kremlin’s most vocal opponent, dies in custody
~ Wellingborough and Kingswood byelections: it’s never been this bad for the Conservatives, and it could still get worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter