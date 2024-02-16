Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Prisoner of conscience Aleksei Navalny, Kremlin’s most vocal opponent, dies in custody

By Amnesty International
“Following his poisoning, unjust imprisonment and torture in prison, Aleksei Navalny has died after languishing for 37 months behind bars and being sent to one of Russia’s most remote and harshest prisons. Aleksei was a prisoner of conscience jailed only for speaking out against a repressive government” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General. “He […] The post Russia: Prisoner of conscience Aleksei Navalny, Kremlin’s most vocal opponent, dies in custody appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: UN human rights office ‘appalled’ at death of Navalny in prison
~ Sri Lanka: why the country’s wait for elections must end
~ Modern palaeontology keeps unmasking fossil forgeries – and a new study has uncovered the latest fake
~ AI has a large and growing carbon footprint, but there are potential solutions on the horizon
~ Teacher apprenticeships may encourage more people into the profession – but greater change is needed to get them to stay
~ COVID: there’s a strong current of pandemic revisionism in the mainstream media, and it’s dangerous
~ State-owned energy companies are among the world’s most polluting – putting a price on carbon could help
~ Harry Potter online fanfiction lovers might not be too happy to see Manacled become a book
~ A brief history of the diss track – from the Roxanne Wars to Megan Thee Stallion
~ Wellingborough and Kingswood byelections: it’s never been this bad for the Conservatives, and it could still get worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter