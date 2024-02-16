Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI will let us read ‘lost’ ancient works in the library at Herculaneum for the first time

By Michael McOsker, Research Fellow in Papyrology, UCL
On 19 October 1752, a discovery was made 20 metres underneath the town of Resina, near Naples in Italy. Peasants digging wells in the area around Mount Vesuvius had struck marble statuary and mosaic pavements – and they also found lumps of carbon.

Initially, they were tossed aside – the lumps weren’t considered valuable or pretty, so were of no interest. But thankfully, someone noticed they were all about the same size and shape, and investigated further. It was soon discovered the carbonised lumps they thought were rolled-up hunting or fishing nets, or bolts of cloth, in fact contained…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wellingborough and Kingswood byelections: it’s never been this bad for the Conservatives, and it could still get worse
~ US election: how Trump and his followers use offensive humour to make prejudice acceptable
~ Gut microbiome: meet Bilophila wadsworthia – a microbe that’s both friend and foe
~ Extraction of raw materials could rise 60% by 2060 – and making mining ‘greener’ won’t stop the damage
~ As a rabbi, philosopher and physician, Maimonides wrestled with religion and reason – the book he wrote to reconcile them, ‘Guide to the Perplexed,’ has sparked debate ever since
~ Candidates’ aging brains are factors in the presidential race − 4 essential reads
~ A Bronx school district offers lessons in boosting student mental health
~ Cult of the drone: At the two-year mark, UAVs have changed the face of war in Ukraine – but not outcomes
~ What’s behind the astonishing rise in LGBTQ+ romance literature?
~ Forest Service warns of budget cuts ahead of a risky wildfire season – what that means for safety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter