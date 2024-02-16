Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extraction of raw materials could rise 60% by 2060 – and making mining ‘greener’ won’t stop the damage

By Gareth Dale, Reader in Political Economy, Brunel University London
Extractive mining disrupts the balance of the planet’s ecosystems and is set to rise. Could urban mining or degrowth help curb unsustainable practices?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wellingborough and Kingswood byelections: it’s never been this bad for the Conservatives, and it could still get worse
~ AI will let us read ‘lost’ ancient works in the library at Herculaneum for the first time
~ US election: how Trump and his followers use offensive humour to make prejudice acceptable
~ Gut microbiome: meet Bilophila wadsworthia – a microbe that’s both friend and foe
~ As a rabbi, philosopher and physician, Maimonides wrestled with religion and reason – the book he wrote to reconcile them, ‘Guide to the Perplexed,’ has sparked debate ever since
~ Candidates’ aging brains are factors in the presidential race − 4 essential reads
~ A Bronx school district offers lessons in boosting student mental health
~ Cult of the drone: At the two-year mark, UAVs have changed the face of war in Ukraine – but not outcomes
~ What’s behind the astonishing rise in LGBTQ+ romance literature?
~ Forest Service warns of budget cuts ahead of a risky wildfire season – what that means for safety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter