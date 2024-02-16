Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forest Service warns of budget cuts ahead of a risky wildfire season – what that means for safety

By Camille Stevens-Rumann, Associate Professor of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship, Colorado State University
Jude Bayham, Associate Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics, Colorado State University
A wet winter and spring followed by a hot, dry summer can be a dangerous combination in the Western U.S. The rain fuels bountiful vegetation growth, and when summer heat dries out that vegetation, it can leave grasses and shrubs ready to burn.

In years like this, controlled burns and prescribed fire treatments are crucial to help protect communities against wildfires. Well-staffed fire crews ready to respond to blazes are essential, too.

These are some of the reasons why an announcement from U.S. Forest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
