How tax breaks strangle American schools − billions of dollars that could help students vanish from budgets, especially hurting districts that serve poor students
By Christine Wen, Assistant Professor of Landscape Architecture & Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
Danielle McLean, Freelance Reporter and Editor, The Conversation
Kevin Welner, Professor of Education Policy & Law; Director of the National Education Policy Center, University of Colorado Boulder
Nathan Jensen, Professor of Government, The University of Texas at Austin
An estimated 95% of US cities provide economic development tax incentives to woo corporate investors, taking billions away from schools.
- Friday, February 16, 2024