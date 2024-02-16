Tolerance.ca
DR Congo’s arrest of activists invokes déjà vu of growing repression

By Amnesty International
By Sarah Jackson The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s president, Felix Tshisekedi, is only two weeks into his second term. Yet, Congolese security services are increasingly cracking down on peaceful activists in a manner reminiscent of President Kabila’s government, which Tshisekedi, then an opponent, vehemently denounced. On 3 February 2024, four activists from Lutte pour […] The post DR Congo’s arrest of activists invokes déjà vu of growing repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


