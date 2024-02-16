Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians are washing microplastics down the drain and it’s ending up on our farms

By Shima Ziajahromi, Advance Queensland Research Fellow, Griffith University
Frederic Leusch, Professor of Environmental Science, Griffith University
We sampled sewage sludge from 13 wastewater treatment plants across three states. We found every resident adds microplastics to farmland, in dried sewage sludge (biosolids) used as fertiliser.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Armenia and Azerbaijan: The most recent flare up puts peace prospects on the backburner
~ World Court to Review 57-Year Israeli Occupation
~ Greece: Same-sex marriage recognition, key milestone in fight against homophobia and transphobia
~ From Coke cans to shoes to menus: what’s behind the rise in personalised products?
~ Ross Garnaut and Rod Sims have proposed a $100 billion-a-year fossil fuel tax – and it’s a debate Australia should embrace
~ 20°C seems the optimal temperature for life on Earth to thrive – what does this mean in a warming world?
~ Kiss’s debut album at 50: how the rock legends went from ‘clowns’ to becoming immortalised
~ As the world heats up, solar panels will degrade faster – especially in hot, humid areas. What can we do?
~ Why do Israelis and the rest of the world view the Gaza conflict so differently? And can this disconnect be overcome?
~ Indigenous fathers help build stronger communities. Here’s how we can better support them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter