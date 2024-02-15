20°C seems the optimal temperature for life on Earth to thrive – what does this mean in a warming world?
By Mark John Costello, Professor, Faculty of Biosciences and Aquaculture, Nord University
Ross Corkrey, Adjunct Senior Researcher in Biostatistics, University of Tasmania
The ‘20°C effect’ could give us new insights into how temperature controls ecosystems and influences evolution – as well as how species might adapt to climate change.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 15, 2024