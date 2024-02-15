Tolerance.ca
Kiss’s debut album at 50: how the rock legends went from ‘clowns’ to becoming immortalised

By Charlotte Markowitsch, PhD candidate in popular music studies, RMIT University
As their debut album turns 50, we look back on Kiss’s larger-than-life career – and forward to what might come next.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
