Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous fathers help build stronger communities. Here’s how we can better support them

By Jacob Prehn, Associate Dean Indigenous College of Arts, Law, and Education; Senior Lecturer, Social Work, University of Tasmania
Huw Thomas Peacock, Research assistant , University of Tasmania
Kootsy Canuto, Associate Professor in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Male Health & Wellbeing, Flinders University
Leonard Collard, Professor Emeritus in Aboriginal Studies, The University of Western Australia
Michael A. Guerzoni, Lecturer in Criminology | School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
Mick Adams, Senior Research Fellow, Australian Indigenous HealthInfoNet , Edith Cowan University
First Nations fathers are too often the subject of negative, often untrue stereotypes. We analysed data from around 150 dads about what they needed. Here’s what they said.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
