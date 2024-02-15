Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Introducing our Books & Ideas newsletter

By Suzy Freeman-Greene, Books + Ideas Editor
The Conversation’s new Books & Ideas newsletter will come out every Friday and will feature the best in-depth book reviews, explainers and essays.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 20°C seems the optimal temperature for life on Earth to thrive – what does this mean in a warming world?
~ Kiss’s debut album at 50: how the rock legends went from ‘clowns’ to becoming immortalised
~ As the world heats up, solar panels will degrade faster – especially in hot, humid areas. What can we do?
~ Why do Israelis and the rest of the world view the Gaza conflict so differently? And can this disconnect be overcome?
~ Indigenous fathers help build stronger communities. Here’s how we can better support them
~ Is it broken? A strain or sprain? How to spot a serious injury now school and sport are back
~ Truman Capote was ruined when he published his society friends’ secrets. Was Answered Prayers worth it?
~ Drowning in ‘digital debt’? AI assistants can help – but we must use them carefully
~ Trauma-informed approaches to discipline matter for equitable and safe schooling
~ Vladimir Putin justifies his imperial aims in Tucker Carlson interview
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter