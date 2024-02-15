Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drowning in ‘digital debt’? AI assistants can help – but we must use them carefully

By Daswin de Silva, Deputy Director of the Centre for Data Analytics and Cognition, La Trobe University
With work at our fingertips at all hours of the day, it can be hard to disconnect. AI assistants may solve the problem – at least, that’s what big tech wants us to think.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 20°C seems the optimal temperature for life on Earth to thrive – what does this mean in a warming world?
~ Kiss’s debut album at 50: how the rock legends went from ‘clowns’ to becoming immortalised
~ As the world heats up, solar panels will degrade faster – especially in hot, humid areas. What can we do?
~ Why do Israelis and the rest of the world view the Gaza conflict so differently? And can this disconnect be overcome?
~ Indigenous fathers help build stronger communities. Here’s how we can better support them
~ Is it broken? A strain or sprain? How to spot a serious injury now school and sport are back
~ Truman Capote was ruined when he published his society friends’ secrets. Was Answered Prayers worth it?
~ Introducing our Books & Ideas newsletter
~ Trauma-informed approaches to discipline matter for equitable and safe schooling
~ Vladimir Putin justifies his imperial aims in Tucker Carlson interview
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter