Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Greece: Same-sex marriage recognition, key milestone in fight against homophobia and transphobia

By Amnesty International
Reacting to today’s passing of a bill in Greece recognizing same-sex marriage and, as a result, allowing same-sex couples to adopt, Amnesty International Greece’s Campaigns Coordinator, Despina Paraskeva-Veloudogianni, said: “This law represents an important milestone in the fight against homophobia and transphobia and a hard-won victory for those who have led that fight. It gives […] The post Greece: Same-sex marriage recognition, key milestone in fight against homophobia and transphobia appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
