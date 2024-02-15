Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vladimir Putin justifies his imperial aims in Tucker Carlson interview

By David Roger Marples, Professor, Russian and East European History, University of Alberta
Why is there such a Russian focus on the Second World War? Because it’s used to justify authoritarian states, the rule of dictators like Putin and Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
