Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Text with us and get one great link every day

By Katrina Aman, Journalism Evangelist, The Conversation
Each day we’ll send you a brief description and link to one story from The Conversation that explains, inspires or sparks your curiosity.

Sometimes we’ll send you an article that helps you understand something complicated, like presidential immunity or Iran’s strategic goals. Sometimes it will be a researcher who has made progress in solving one of humanity’s problems. And sometimes it will just be something fascinating and fun.

It’s a wonderful way to add a bit of learning to your day – and to share with us your questions, feedback or the topics you’re most interested…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trauma-informed approaches to discipline matter for equitable and safe schooling
~ Vladimir Putin justifies his imperial aims in Tucker Carlson interview
~ To protect user privacy online, governments need to reconsider their use of opt-in policies
~ 8 ways that stopping overfishing will promote biodiversity and help address climate change
~ Gaza: Israel’s censure of rights expert should not distract from possible war crimes
~ Kosovo: consolidating its statehood remains an uphill struggle 16 years after independence
~ The ‘jab market’ of private COVID vaccines is a good thing for public health – but not for health inequality
~ Jelqing: the latest in a long history of attempts to enlarge the male member
~ The collapse of The Body Shop shows that ‘ethical’ branding is not a free pass to commercial success
~ Ukraine recap: prospect of renewed US funding a boost for beleaguered Zelensky
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter