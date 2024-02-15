Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

8 ways that stopping overfishing will promote biodiversity and help address climate change

By Rashid Sumaila, Director & Professor, Fisheries Economics Research Unit, University of British Columbia
Amid the escalating threats of a warming world, and with the latest annual United Nations global climate conference (COP28) behind us, there is one critical message that’s often left out of the climate change discourse. Halting overfishing is itself effective climate action.

This argument is the logical conclusion of a plethora of studies that unequivocally assert that stopping overfishing isn’t just a necessity, it’s a win-win for ocean vitality, climate robustness and the livelihoods reliant on sustainable fisheries.

The intricate relationship between climate change and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
