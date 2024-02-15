Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jelqing: the latest in a long history of attempts to enlarge the male member

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Advice about a penis-enlargement method called jelqing (also “jelquing”) is being widely shared online. Posts advise that stretching a semi-erect penis could add up to an inch in length and girth by exploiting the body’s repair mechanisms.

Jelqing is just the latest in a long line of dubious penis enlargement techniques stretching (sorry) back millennia.

The ancient Greek method of lengthening…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
