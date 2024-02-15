Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The collapse of The Body Shop shows that ‘ethical’ branding is not a free pass to commercial success

By Kokho Jason Sit, Senior lecturer in Marketing; Associate Head (Global), University of Portsmouth
The Body Shop has become the latest casualty of the British high street. The familiar sight (and distinctive smell) of its stores is under threat as the UK arm of the business goes into administration.

A success story for almost 50 years, The Body Shop started out as a small enterprise in a UK seaside town – Brighton. From there, its founder, Dame Anita Roddick, championed “ethical” trading,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
