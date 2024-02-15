Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: prospect of renewed US funding a boost for beleaguered Zelensky

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
It’s appropriate, a fortnight out from the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, to look back and see what the mood was this time last year as we marked the end of the first year of all-out war in Ukraine. We had just published a piece by two security analysts from the Paris-based research university Sciences Po, who had outlined three possible scenarios for the 12 months ahead.

The first two options were major military setbacks…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Israel’s censure of rights expert should not distract from possible war crimes
~ Kosovo: consolidating its statehood remains an uphill struggle 16 years after independence
~ The ‘jab market’ of private COVID vaccines is a good thing for public health – but not for health inequality
~ Jelqing: the latest in a long history of attempts to enlarge the male member
~ The collapse of The Body Shop shows that ‘ethical’ branding is not a free pass to commercial success
~ Why prices are so high – 8 ways retail pricing algorithms gouge consumers
~ Research espionage is a real threat – but a drastic crackdown could stifle vital international collaboration
~ Climate change is forcing Australians to weigh up relocating. How do they make that difficult decision?
~ From Deadheads on bulletin boards to Taylor Swift ‘stans’: a short history of how fandoms shaped the internet
~ Should Taylor Swift be taught alongside Shakespeare? A professor of literature says yes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter