Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is forcing Australians to weigh up relocating. How do they make that difficult decision?

By Justine Dandy, Associate Professor, Centre for People, Place & Planet, and School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University
Zoe Leviston, Research Fellow, College of Health and Medicine, Australian National University
Climate change is increasing the risks of extreme heat, floods and bushfires, meaning more people are having to consider moving home. But different people come to different decisions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
